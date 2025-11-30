Ole Miss football entered its biggest job watch in school history after beating Mississippi State. Lane Kiffin left the Egg Bowl still undecided on if it's Oxford or LSU next season.

ESPN college football reporter Marty Smith has tracked down the happenings involving Kiffin and Ole Miss. He revealed a meeting indeed took place between Kiffin and athletic director Keith Carter.

“The sentiment here in Oxford, Mississippi is that right now, Kiffin's own willingness to commit is an indicator of his desire to go,” Smith said, indicating LSU will soon gain Kiffin. “I'm told if he wanted to stay, he would've already said so.”

Smith, however, did reveal one big “sticking point” attached to Kiffin.

“If he did leave, its whether or not he'll [be allowed to] coach the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoffs,” Smith said.

Sounds like Kiffin is adamant about wanting to finish with the Rebels despite the continuous rumored interest in the Tigers.

Is LSU considering anyone else other than Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin?

Article Continues Below

The only other name linked to the LSU opening was Jon Sumrall of Tulane.

Like Kiffin, Sumrall is another mulling his future with a decision to be made Sunday. Except LSU is no longer in the mix for the in-state option.

LSU sounds as if its placing all its eggs in one basket for Kiffin. Fans even created signs featuring Kiffin with LSU colors shown during the game. There was even an “LSU!” chant breaking out in front of the head coach.

The CFB realm continues to await what will become of Kiffin.