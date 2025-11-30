Fantasy football managers know the drill. When the playoff race tightens, the tight end position becomes a weekly minefield. Injuries, snap fluctuations, and wildly inconsistent usage can sink even the most carefully planned lineup. That’s why Week 13’s slate of last-minute tight end streaming options is so important. Several TEs offer real potential to deliver meaningful production right when you need it most. Here are the best under-the-radar plays who can stabilize your lineup and maybe swing your Week 13 matchup.

Cade Otton, TB (@ ARI)

Cade Otton’s had four catches for 21 yards on seven targets in Week 12. That did not turn heads. However, the underlying usage and matchup make him one of Week 13’s strongest streaming candidates. With Baker Mayfield cleared to play, Otton should see more stable quarterback play. That is critical given Tampa Bay’s recent struggles moving the ball through the air.

Arizona is the real draw here. The Cardinals have been shredded by tight ends over their last two contests. They have surendered a combined 11 catches, 160 yards, and two touchdowns in that stretch. Otton can take advantage when the matchup is right. He is a strong low-end TE1 and a priority streamer for Week 13.

Theo Johnson, NYG (@ NE)

Theo Johnson continues to show weekly consistency with Jaxson Dart back under center. That's a massive boost for his streaming value. Johnson finished Week 12 with three receptions for 77 yards on five targets. That gave him double-digit PPR points in three of his last four games. His rapport with Dart is also encouraging. Across their last two games together, Johnson has compiled 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets.

The Patriots defense has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy football points to the position. Given the matchup, usage trends, and clear chemistry with his quarterback, Johnson is an excellent low-end starter. He should be a high-confidence streaming option in all formats.

Gunnar Helm, TEN (vs. JAX)

Gunnar Helm is gaining momentum at the perfect time. Over his past two games, he’s seen 12 targets, hauling in 10 catches for 80 yards. He also logged a season-high 48 snaps in Week 12. Helm now gets a dream matchup against Jacksonville. This is one of the league’s worst defenses at containing tight ends.

The Jaguars have surrendered the second-most fantasy football points to opposing tight ends. In fact, three TEs in their last four games have exploded for 16.9+ PPR points. With Tennessee’s passing game searching for reliable mid-range options, Helm has emerged as a trusted target.

He’s not a must-start in shallow leagues. In in deeper formats, though, Helm is a high-upside streaming play who could smash expectations.

Juwan Johnson, NO (@ MIA)

Juwan Johnson has quietly become one of the most reliable tight ends in fantasy football this season. He delivered another solid outing in Week 12 with six catches for 46 yards on seven targets. He’s averaging 12.9 PPR points across three starts with Tyler Shough, who continues to feed Johnson in critical situations.

With Alvin Kamara sidelined in Week 13, Johnson’s role in the Saints’ short-area passing game should only increase. The matchup could not be better as well. Miami has allowed seven TEs to score at least 10.3 PPR points against them. Johnson is not only a streamer. He’s a potential league-winner for Week 13.

AJ Barner, SEA (vs. MIN)

AJ Barner’s box score from Week 12 had two catches for 18 yards. That undersells his potential moving forward. He drew four targets in the Seahawks’ win over Tennessee and was heavily involved early in the game. He helped set up a scoring drive before Seattle leaned more heavily on its wideouts.

Barner’s appeal this week is almost entirely matchup-based. The Vikings have surrendered the second-most receiving yards to tight ends since Week 8. They consistently give up chunk plays to the position. As Seattle’s offense continues to evolve under Sam Darnold, Barner’s increased usage gives him a solid fantasy floor with sneaky touchdown potential.

Final Thoughts

Finding a stable tight end late in the season can feel like an impossible task. However, Week 13 provides several viable options. Otton shines in a pristine matchup, and Johnson offers steady production. Helm brings rising usage, and Johnson carries top-five upside. Of coursse, Barner delivers a favorable path to efficiency. Whether you're clawing into the playoffs or trying to hang onto a top seed, these tight ends can deliver the last-minute spark your lineup needs.