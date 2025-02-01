Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, in his third NBA season, has adapted to the expectations set forth for himself and his team. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 52 points in the loss to the Golden State Warriors, discussed what it's like adjusting to the lofty expectations that come with leading the Western Conference (37-9) with one of the best records in the NBA.

For Williams, he said he wouldn't have it any other way at this stage of his young career.

“Expectations are good. I think the inverse of that is nobody expects anything from you. Then, that kind of sucks,” Williams said. “So, I take that as a blessing. I'm not really worried about what other people expect from me. I have a lot of the perspective. I know I'm in my third year. So, it's one of those things, I'm constantly searching how to get better, how to evolve as a player.”

Williams has evolved into an NBA All-Star, a well-deserved honor for the 23-year-old forward who's only strived to improve his game every season.

“I always say in our exit meeting, above everything else, I want to look back on the year, and think about how much better did I get each game, and how much better I get throughout the year,” Williams added. “So, I think I do a good job of keeping perspective of it. I don't really care about a lot of the outside noise that's going on. Just continuing to do that. I have my own perspective. I think my teammates instill confidence in me, my coaches, so, it doesn't really bother me at all.”

Jalen Williams finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block in the Thunder's 116-109 loss to the Warriors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on scoring 52 points in Thunder loss

After a 52-point performance, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his disappointment in losing to the Warriors.

Despite the impressive offensive production, Gilgeous-Alexander shared what's most important.

“It sucks. Me personally, I play to win. Winning comes first and foremost,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “If I don’t win, I’m not satisfied. So maybe my 52 points tonight wasn’t in the best interest of the team, whatever it is. I’ll watch the game over. See where I could have been better and try to win the game; that’s what’s most important. So, I’m not satisfied. This doesn’t feel nearly as good as the other one did because of the outcome.”

The Thunder head home to host the Kings on Saturday.