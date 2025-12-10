In one of the most unexpected storylines of the NFL season, longtime Chargers field general Philip Rivers is officially back in the league. The 44-year-old signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad on Tuesday after a Monday workout, marking his first NFL involvement since leading the Colts to the postseason during the 2020 campaign.

Since then, Rivers had been coaching his son, Gunner Rivers, and his high school football team, seemingly content in retirement. But with Indianapolis facing a sudden quarterback crisis, the veteran has returned.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who had played alongside Rivers in Chargers, expressed strong confidence that the veteran can still perform at a high level.

“Yea, I think Phil’s got a hold on that [pointing to a strong mindset], he can consist the pressure. He’s very smart. He’s seen every pressure, every blitz in the NFL so he’ll be all right,” James told FOX's Eric Williams in the locker room.

Derwin James expects Philip Rivers to pick up where he left off when he returns to the field for the Colts. pic.twitter.com/6LcKXuISTQ — Eric Williams (@edubnfl22) December 9, 2025

The Colts were forced to make a move after starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, creating a vacancy late in the playoff race.

Indianapolis(8-5) turned to Rivers to stabilize the depth chart, even though his last professional snap came in January 2021. The decision is undeniably bold, but for some of Rivers’ former teammates, his return feels natural.

Responding to the initial reports of Rivers’ planned comeback, James stated that experience alone separates Rivers from most aging signal callers, as he recalled the shock when he first saw the news..

“Yeah I seen that, I was like, ‘Whoa!’ I looked at the TV and I’m like, ‘Whoa, what is Phil doing?!’ I said, ‘Oh Phil, what you got going on?' But, I got respect for him…He always got it. As long as he got that mind and that arm, he’ll be alright,” James said, via Gilberto Manzano of SI.

Derwin James on his former Chargers teammate Philip Rivers possibly coming out of retirement to play for the Colts pic.twitter.com/iW4z4xKTFj — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) December 9, 2025

Whether Rivers is elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup against Seattle Seahawks (10-3), one of the league’s toughest defenses, is still unclear. But if Rivers does return to the field, he will have an opportunity to write one final yet historic chapter, and perhaps push a playoff contender over the finish line.