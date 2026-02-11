After Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams made his return from injury in a 119-110 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, he went back to his high school in Gilbert, Arizona for his jersey retirement ceremony. Before the Thunder close out its two-game road trip agains the Phoenix Suns, Williams' was joined by teammates, staff members, family, and friends, to celebrate watching Jalen's jersey retired at Perry High School.

Williams addressed the special night after Thunder's morning shootaround.

“It put it into perspective a little bit more just because I was the first one up there. It's my high school. I was 14 going there. I didn't think none of that would happen. It wasn't even a thought,” Williams said. “So, that definitely brings it a lot into perspective. Just how much it means to me and my family, and there's a legacy involved in that. Then, having my brother go to that same high school, and for him to win their first two rings ever, in the program, is really cool.

“It's something that kind of goes by. I don't really think about it. But yesterday definitely brought me back down to earth a little bit. Kind of reminding me of how far I've come.”

Now, Cody Williams, Jalen's brother, who led Perry to two state titles, is in his second season playing for the Utah Jazz. Williams' Thunder teammates joined him for the ceremony.

“It's really cool. I think we've been trying to plan to do that for pretty close to since I've been in the NBA,” Williams said. “So, it was cool to have a day in Arizona where we could do it. Did not expect the turnout at all that we had. It was super cool, obviously. My teammates, Thunder staff, coming out there meant a lot; something I don't take for granted. Then, obviously, having my friends and friends there, too, is really special.

“The second time kind of puts it into perspective. The lives I've touched, whether it's on the court or off the court, I got to see a lot of people that probably never saw me play. But I remember seeing them throughout high school. It was really cool to connect with everybody. You don't always get the chance to see everybody when you go back home. So, it was cool to kind of make my rounds,” Williams concluded.

Williams returned from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Thunder's previous 10 games before Monday's win against the Lakers.

Jalen Williams' silver lining return to Thunder

Thunder forward Jalen Williams returned for the Lakers' road matchup before heading to his hometown outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Before facing the Suns, Williams talked about what the past three weeks were like for him, as he nursed a hamstring injury coupled with the torn ligaments in his surgically-repaired right wrist.

“It feels great. The three weeks [were] actually great for me. That was the first time that I shot like that since April 8th of last year,” Williams said. “So, that was really dope. My hand feels good. I just got jammed up with Ayton, and that was pretty much it. It's honestly the best it's been since then. A lot of the reps I was able to do while I was out. That really helped out a lot.”

Williams connected on a career-high 11-for-13 free throws in the Thunder's nine-point win against the Lakers.