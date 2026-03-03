After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave reporters a positive response following his first two games back from an abdominal injury, he's ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the first leg of the Thunder's back-to-back, ending against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. He'll most likely return to take on the Knicks.

Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein joined Gilgeous-Alexander's name on the Thunder's injury report as players ruled out for Tuesday's matchup. Hartenstein returned from a calf injury on Friday. Both Thunder players missed overtime in Friday's 127-121 win against the Denver Nuggets and will miss Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to their respective injuries.

Jalen Williams (right hamstring), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain; left ankle), and Branden Carlson (low back strain) remain out, while Nikola Topic is on assignment with the Thunder G League's affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals in Sunday's 100-87 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury update after Thunder win

It was difficult for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to watch the Thunder compete against the Nuggets in overtime without him on Friday, even though the defending champions closed out the victory. Fortunately for Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder defeated the Mavericks in regulation, cruising to a 13-point victory on the road.

After the win, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander how his body felt after playing in the first two games since returning from an abdominal injury.

“Good,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “I ramped up the workouts leading up to the games I knew I was coming back. The guys that helped me in the workouts did a pretty good job of making them game legs. So, I feel pretty good. Cardio-wise, I don't feel like I missed a beat.”

The Thunder improved to 47-15.