The Oklahoma City Thunder decided to trade a few of their valuable future draft picks to bring in Jared McCain via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. McCain hasn't yet recaptured the heights he reached during his incredible, yet short, rookie season in Philly, but it sure looks like he's on his way back, if his recent contributions for his new team are any indication.

On Tuesday night, with the Thunder being without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the first night of a back-to-back set, head coach Mark Daigneault had to rely on McCain for an added offensive boost. This was exactly what McCain provided, scoring 20 points off the bench to lead OKC in scoring. He shot 8-15 from the field (4-9 from deep) and has been everything OKC has expected him to be and more.

After the game, Daigneault revealed how McCain has become a valuable weapon for the Thunder.

“I mean the word is ‘consistency'. I just think he's got a really consistent everything. He's a consistent guy day-to-day. He's a great worker. He plays a consistent game, he doesn't play out of his game, ever. He's always ready to play,” Daigneault said in his postgame presser, via Addam M. Francisco of Suave Report.

Every good Jared McCain Thunder game is a dagger to the heart of 76ers fans

McCain quickly became a fan favorite in Philly for the way he stepped up during their disastrous 2024-25 campaign. That was cut short by a torn meniscus, but it sure looked like he had a place on the team for the long haul.

Instead, the 76ers traded him away for the Houston Rockets' 2026 first-round pick and three second-round draft picks just so they could duck the luxury tax as well. Only 22 years of age, McCain is looking like a keeper for the Thunder — with 76ers fans seeing an encore of the mistake the team made when they let Isaiah Joe go.