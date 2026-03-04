Since Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey's trade at the deadline, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain is thriving with his new team. McCain finished with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting off the bench in a 116-108 Thunder win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. He also retold the story of how he found out about his trade and the brief conversation he had with Morey.

McCain says Morey wasn't rude, just short, which was common, he said, per The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

“I don’t think he meant any harm from it,” McCain said of Morey. “I just kind of take it as: That’s his job. And if he feels that’s the best decision [for the organization], then that’s his decision. But obviously I’m gonna have confidence in myself.”

McCain hasn't returned to Philadelphia since his trade from the 76ers.

“I never got to see my Philly house again,” McCain added, “which kinda sucks.”

The second-year guard joined the Thunder while the 76ers were on the road.

“It’s pretty sad,” McCain said, “getting traded on a road trip.”

After scoring a season-high 21 points in a 105-86 win against the Brooklyn Nets, McCain has scored 20+ points in three games since joining the Thunder.

Mark Daigneault on Thunder's Jared McCain impact

After Tuesday's 116-108 win against the Bulls, head coach Mark Daigneault discussed Thunder guard Jared McCain and how he's adapted to his new surroundings. Daigneault addressed McCain's reliability in such a short span since joining the Thunder.

“I mean the word is ‘consistency'. I just think he's got a really consistent everything. He's a consistent guy day-to-day. He's a great worker. He plays a consistent game; he doesn't play out of his game, ever. He's always ready to play,” Daigneault said. “I put him in with 4.4 seconds in the fourth quarter, and he like popped off the bench, and went in, and executed what we needed to do in an eight-point game with four seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“When you do that, you put yourself in a position to be successful. He's done a really good job of that so far, played great tonight. Didn't shoot it well early, and got it going there in the second half.”

With Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Ajay Mitchell all ruled out due to injuries, McCain's 20 points off the bench led the defending champions to their third consecutive win.