The Chicago Bulls welcomed the defending champion OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. They were looking to repeat victory after a much-needed win last Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, the Bulls were looking to the likes of Matas Buzelis to get them to victory.

However, in the third quarter, Buzelis had to be taken out due to an apparent foot injury, per Gavin Dorsey of The Roundtable Network. A few minutes before, Josh Giddey was taken out after going down on the floor and was seen limping. Ironically, he had to be substituted by Buzelis.

Eventually, Giddey returned to the floor, but Buzelis had to be taken back to the training room, per the Chicago Sports Network.

Matas Buzelis exited to the locker room following an injury in the 3rd quarter vs. the Thunder pic.twitter.com/snvj4UXzbG — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) March 4, 2026

The status of his injury is still unknown. Buzelis left the game scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds. So far, Buzelis is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Altogether, he has played in 61 games this season.

Recently, Buzelis played in the NBA Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend. Additionally, Buzelis has been outspoken about his willingness to win amid the adjustments the Bulls have had to make following seven trades. That was especially true after the Bulls endured an 11-game losing streak and failed to win a game in February.

As of now, Chicago has a record of 25-36 and is ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference. Plus, they have lost 9 of their last 10 games. After Tuesday, Chicago will embark on a five-game road trip. Three of those games will be played in California.