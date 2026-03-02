The vast majority of rookies and young stars in the NBA grew up watching Rockets' Kevin Durant as one of the greatest scorers to ever play the game. Durant essentially changed what it meant to score as a seven-footer, something Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren certainly modeled his game after growing up. As an homage to arguably his greatest influence, Holmgren will release upcoming PE colorways of Durant's signature Nike KD 18.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Upon his entry to the league in 2022, Holmgren inked a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike that include sneaker sponsorship. While Holmgren is still waiting to make the leap into his own signature sneaker model, he's favored the Nike KD series throughout most of his time in the NBA. It's fitting considering the two players share a similar long frame and Holmgren has been modeling his game after Durant since playing AAU.

The Nike KD 18 serves as Kevin Durant's latest sneaker in his illustrious signature catalogue, which Nike has made an effort to resurrect this year with retro releases of KD's previous sneakers. These upcoming Chet Holmgren PE's (player exclusive) will end up seeing a retail release within the coming months.

Nike KD 18 PE (Chet Holmgren)

“Those are coming out mid-March” 📆 –@ChetHolmgren on the release date for his Nike KD 18 PEs pic.twitter.com/0wpqzUBpS4 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) February 27, 2026

Article Continues Below

An official look at the Nike KD 18 “Camo” PE that Chet Holmgren debuted late last year 🏀 Expected to drop in March. pic.twitter.com/h89Mo3sp2h — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 1, 2026



Giving fans additional information surrounding release dates during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, Holmgren confirmed the upcoming releases of the “Camo” and “Thunder & Reign” colorways of the Nike KD 18. The first “Camo” colorway, arriving March 13, 2026, features a Coyote/Safety Orange-Medium Brown ensemble inspired by the outdoors. Based in brown and olive green, we see Real-Tree patterns along the upper with accents in the iconic Safety Orange known to all outdoorsmen.

OFFICIAL LOOK: Chet Holmgren’s Nike KD 18 “Thunder & Reign” PE ⚡️@ChetHolmgren 🗓️ March 13th

📝 IO7519-500

💵 $165 pic.twitter.com/09LcNMfqps — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 28, 2026



The following “Thunder & Reign” pair arrives in a stunning Space Purple/Multicolor-Pure Purple color scheme. Holmgren rocked these during the Thunder's season opener against the Rockets and Kevin Durant, making these a special pair in his PE collection. The vast majority of the shoe is done in purple with panels of cheetah print throughout the underlying layers, giving these an undeniable Prince vibe considering Holmgren's roots in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Both pairs will release alongside one another on March 13, 2026 in exclusive Nike SNKRS drops. The pairs should come in full sizing with limited quantities and as Holmgren put it, “once they run out, there will be no more.”