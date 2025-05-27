Like all Oklahoma City Thunder fans, Jalen Williams hopes Game 5 will be the final chapter of the Western Conference Finals. After picking up a crucial win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 3-1 series lead, the Thunder return home for a potential closeout affair.

Williams believes that Thunder fans will show out in Game 5 with the NBA Finals on the line. The All-Star predicted his home fans would be the “loudest of the season” in his Game 4 post-game presser.

“Hopefully [our fans will be] really, really loud,” Williams said. “Probably the loudest of the season. We also gotta give them a reason to be loud… We understand what's ahead of us, and if you look too far ahead, that's when you start to stumble. It's first to four; we haven't won the series yet. We still have a job to do.”

Thunder fans have shown out for their team all season long, proving themselves as some of the best supporters in the league. Though they lack the celebrity following some teams have, the Oklahoma City fan base remains loyal and passionate to their squad.

After struggling with the rest of the starters in Game 3, Williams went off for 34 points in Game 4. He shot an efficient 13-for-24 from the field, including an absurd 6-for-9 from deep. As Chris Finch continued experimenting with a zone defense in the second half, Williams routinely burned the Timberwolves from the outside.

Thunder take 3-1 WCF series lead over Timberwolves

Williams' performance flew under the radar with MVP teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping a playoff career-high 40 points to lead the Thunder to victory. Gilgeous-Alexander added nine rebounds and 10 assists, falling just one board shy of a triple-double.

The Thunder shot 50.5 percent from the field as a team, including 43.2 percent from three. With Chet Holmgren also adding 21 points, they maintained enough firepower to outlast the Timberwolves 128-126 and take a commanding series lead.

Despite the loss, Minnesota also thrived offensively, shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Nickeil Alexander-Walker surprisingly led the team with 23 points off the bench, backed by Jaden McDaniels' 22 points. Anthony Edwards ended the game with just 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

The teams get just one day of rest while traveling to the Paycom Center. Game 5 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. So far, the Thunder are 7-1 in the playoffs on their home court.