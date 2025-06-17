Jalen Williams came through for the Oklahoma City Thunder with a huge performance against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday night.

In 35 minutes of action, Williams torched the nets against the Pacers' defense. He finished with a stat line of 40 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 14-of-25 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Williams made timely shots down the stretch, fending off the Pacers' advances to lead the Thunder to the 120-109 win. However, he did not know how close the game was when Indiana cut the deficit down to two points with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was not until ESPN's Lisa Salters informed of that situation.

During his on-court postgame interview, Salters told him how the Pacers cut the deficit to two. He said, “They did?” She responded, “You didn't know that?” He replied, “No.”

What's next for Jalen Williams, Thunder

That's how locked in Jalen Williams was, being dominant on the court in a crucial Game 5 victory for the Thunder.

Williams also made NBA history with his 40-point display. At 24 years and 63 days old, he is the third-youngest player since the merger to score 40 or more points in the NBA Finals. He only trails Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook.

Four players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Williams. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a strong performance with 31 points, 10 assists, four blocks, two rebounds, and two steals. He shot 9-of-21 overall and 13-of-14 from the charity stripe. Aaron Wiggins came next with 14 points and five rebounds, while Cason Wallace provided 11 points and four steals.

Oklahoma City now has a 3-2 series lead over Indiana, making it a “win or go home” situation for their opponents. On their side, the Thunder have the opportunity to win the NBA title for the first time since 1979 when they used to be the Seattle Supersonics. It would be their first as a franchise in Oklahoma City, making their next game (or Game 7) an absolute must-win.

The Thunder will look to close out the series on the road when they face the Pacers in Game 6. The contest will take place on June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET. If they lose, they will host Game 7 on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.