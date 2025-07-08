After scoring a playoff career-high 40 points against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams had plenty to say amid injury. However, he kept it to himself. One win away, leading the Indiana Pacers 3-2, at the time, from capturing a championship in only his third NBA season, Williams says he was too “locked into” the task at hand.

After Thunder GM Sam Presti revealed that Williams played through a torn ligament in his right hand, he felt compelled to explain what he went through while chasing his first NBA title, as documented in a video he posted to his YouTube channel.

“I got 28 or 29 shots in my hand throughout the playoffs, and I just was like, that can't be for nothing. We have to win. That was my mentality,” Williams said. “So, after the 40 [points], it kind of sucks, and I talked about it a little bit. I didn't even really get to enjoy it because I was just so focused on let's win the next game, or let's win; however, we need to win in seven because there's just no way I get all of these shots, and we lose. That was my thought process throughout the whole thing.”

Why Jalen Williams wanted to ‘talk crazy' after Thunder's Game 5

In his first press conference of the offseason, Thunder GM Sam Presti first revealed Jalen Williams' injury to the public. Then, Williams explained what it was like from his perspective, which included Jalen admitting how badly he wanted to talk about the injury after scoring a playoff career-high 40 points in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

“I wanted to really talk crazy,” Williams said. “But, honestly, I was so locked into the Finals, especially the last two series, that the outside noise was just not a thing.”

After shooting a combined 33.6% in Games 1 and 2, Williams endured many doubts from the national media, questioning if the third-year forward was ready to lead the Thunder to its first title alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Quieting his critics with 40 points on 14-of-25 attempts, including 3-of-5 from deep, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in a 120-109 win in Game 5 against the Pacers, Williams remained focused on clinching a title.

“When I got to have the 40, it was just like, forget the 40, win the games, and win a championship,” Williams added. “Do the goal.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.