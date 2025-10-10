OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided an update on Jalen Williams' right wrist injury before Thursday's preseason matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. From wearing a brace on his shooting hand to sometimes being seen without it, Williams has shown steady progress in his recovery amid rehab.

Daigneault delivered the latest on Williams' injury without a specific timeline for the All-Star's return.

“He’s on his return to play. He’s progressing on a normal timeline, taking a day at a time,” Daigneault said. “He’s progressing. He’s supposed to be.”

While ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Williams participated in shootaround with his teammates, which showed him shooting with his left hand and wearing his brace, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Article Continues Below

Thunder star Jalen Williams isn’t shooting jumpers with his right hand yet as he recovers from summer wrist surgery. OKC is tight-lipped on his timeline to return. “He’s progressing on a normal timeline,” Mark Daigneault said. “He’s where he’s supposed to be.” pic.twitter.com/1bzoFZbNFd — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) October 9, 2025

Williams, who was initially expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, doesn't appear to be closer to making that Opening Night return on October 21. Considering the Thunder's depth, Oklahoma City should be able to win games without him. However, an updated timeline for Williams' return remains a lingering concern heading into the 2025-26 regular season.