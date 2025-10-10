OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided an update on Jalen Williams' right wrist injury before Thursday's preseason matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. From wearing a brace on his shooting hand to sometimes being seen without it, Williams has shown steady progress in his recovery amid rehab.
Daigneault delivered the latest on Williams' injury without a specific timeline for the All-Star's return.
“He’s on his return to play. He’s progressing on a normal timeline, taking a day at a time,” Daigneault said. “He’s progressing. He’s supposed to be.”
While ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Williams participated in shootaround with his teammates, which showed him shooting with his left hand and wearing his brace, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Williams, who was initially expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, doesn't appear to be closer to making that Opening Night return on October 21. Considering the Thunder's depth, Oklahoma City should be able to win games without him. However, an updated timeline for Williams' return remains a lingering concern heading into the 2025-26 regular season.
Jalen Williams confirms step in his recovery before Thunder season
Amid recovery, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams revealed his goals for the future, including winning a second championship. After signing a five-year, $287 million extension, Williams' commitment to the Thunder ahead of his fourth season reinforced the potential for a dynasty alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. However, Jalen had to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist during the offseason.
After playing through an injured wrist on his shooting hand throughout the Thunder's championship run, Williams went under the knife, and excited fans when a video of him playing without the protective wrist brace surfaced on social media. Then Williams responded to a fan on X, formerly Twitter.
“that seems to be the case,” Williams confirmed in response to someone asking if he's been cleared to play without wearing the brace.
However, Williams has been shooting with the brace on throughout training camp and the Thunder's preseason. Still, there's no word on whether he's suffered a setback in his recovery or when we can expect to see him back in uniform.