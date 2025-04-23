OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City veteran guard Alex Caruso says he's one of the elite competitors in the NBA after Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault highlighted his performance in Game 2's 118-99 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso's 13 points led the second unit. He also added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals on the defensive end of the floor, where Daigneault says Caruso made his presence felt in Game 2.

Daigneault says Caruso's defensive flexibility made a significant difference as the Thunder grabbed a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

“He's just such a unique player. You can put him on Morant. You can put him on Jackson,” Daigneault said. “You can also put him on somebody else, and he can be a really disruptive help defender, which he got into the game a couple times with the block on Morant, the jump ball on the Jackson's post-up. He was just unbelievable.”

Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. was efficient, leading his team with 26 points on 10-of-17 attempts, including 2-of-3 from deep. However, when he got tied up with Caruso on the loose-ball, it was one of the many plays that stood out to Daigneault. Caruso also helped limit Ja Morant to 23 points on 10-of-25 attempts, as one of those 15 misses came as a result of Alex's block.

The two-time All-Defensive Team recipient shone in Tuesday's win, while helping the Thunder hold onto a lead they never relinquished.

Why Alex Caruso called himself ‘elite' after Thunder beat Grizzlies

After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault spoke, Alex Caruso didn't hold back in talking about his competitive spirit during the postseason. He takes things up a notch, which led Caruso to reveal himself as one of the NBA's great competitors.

Caruso expressed the kind of player he is after Tuesday's Game 2 victory against the Grizzlies.

“There is a difference in this type of basketball. This time of year, with the attention to detail, the level of competition, I feel like I’m one of the great competitors in this league,” Caruso said. “I might not be in the top half or quarter, whatever you want to put, talent-wise, like, just natural talent, but as far as competing, and trying to win. I’m in the elite group of that. I’m ready to just go out and do what it takes to win. And that’s highlighted this time of year.”

Alex Caruso: “This time of year, with the attention to detail, the level of competition, I feel like I'm one of the great competitors in this league. Might not be in the top half or quarter talent-wise… but as far as competing, putting it all out there… I'm in the elite group” pic.twitter.com/6bhVGyVxRi — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Grizzlies will host the Thunder for Game 3 at FedEx Forum on Thursday.