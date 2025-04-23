OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City veteran guard Alex Caruso says he's one of the elite competitors in the NBA after Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault highlighted his performance in Game 2's 118-99 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso's 13 points led the second unit. He also added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals on the defensive end of the floor, where Daigneault says Caruso made his presence felt in Game 2.

Daigneault says Caruso's defensive flexibility made a significant difference as the Thunder grabbed a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

“He's just such a unique player. You can put him on Morant. You can put him on Jackson,” Daigneault said. “You can also put him on somebody else, and he can be a really disruptive help defender, which he got into the game a couple times with the block on Morant, the jump ball on the Jackson's post-up. He was just unbelievable.”

Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. was efficient, leading his team with 26 points on 10-of-17 attempts, including 2-of-3 from deep. However, when he got tied up with Caruso on the loose-ball, it was one of the many plays that stood out to Daigneault. Caruso also helped limit Ja Morant to 23 points on 10-of-25 attempts, as one of those 15 misses came as a result of Alex's block.

The two-time All-Defensive Team recipient shone in Tuesday's win, while helping the Thunder hold onto a lead they never relinquished.

Why Alex Caruso called himself ‘elite' after Thunder beat Grizzlies

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches his team play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below
Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Ja Morant’s Grizzlies gets blunt message from Tuomas Iisalo after Game 2 loss to Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half at Paycom Center.
Why Grizzlies bogged down drive-and-kick game ‘arriving alone’ vs. Thunder
Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Why Thunder’s Alex Caruso believes he’s part of NBA’s ‘elite’

After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault spoke, Alex Caruso didn't hold back in talking about his competitive spirit during the postseason. He takes things up a notch, which led Caruso to reveal himself as one of the NBA's great competitors.

Caruso expressed the kind of player he is after Tuesday's Game 2 victory against the Grizzlies.

“There is a difference in this type of basketball. This time of year, with the attention to detail, the level of competition, I feel like I’m one of the great competitors in this league,” Caruso said. “I might not be in the top half or quarter, whatever you want to put, talent-wise, like, just natural talent, but as far as competing, and trying to win. I’m in the elite group of that. I’m ready to just go out and do what it takes to win. And that’s highlighted this time of year.”

The Grizzlies will host the Thunder for Game 3 at FedEx Forum on Thursday.