After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Kevin Durant’s record for most consecutive 20+ point games in Tuesday’s 121-105 win against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to winning 60 games. The 2024-25 Thunder matched the franchise’s record for most wins in a regular season, which Daigneault says is a testament to his team’s consistent hard-work approach on a game-by-game basis.

For Daigneault, the regular season always promises ups and downs. However, he says the Thunder’s response to adversity is proof of their impressive 60-12 record through 72 games.

“You put your head down and stack days, stack games, stack possessions, build habits, you know, and do your best every single day. Sometimes you look up and you have a winning streak, sometimes you look up and you have 60 wins, and sometimes you look up and you have a losing streak, and you have adversity,” Daigneault said. “But this team’s made a habit of just tackling the next possession in front of it. The next game in front of it. The next day, in front of it. And it’s put us in this position, which we’re grateful for, and excited about.”

Mark Daigneault and the Thunder’s league-leading record amid a seven-game winning streak has them on pace to shatter the 2012-13 Thunder’s 60-12 record, which was a shortened NBA season due to a lockout. Oklahoma City could become the first team to win 65+ regular-season games since the 2017-18 Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ‘nobody’s perfect’ take on officials

As the Thunder’s success continues to strengthen All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s case for MVP this season, he addressed the narrative surrounding the whistles he gets from NBA officials. Gilgeous-Alexander says sometimes the inconsistency is a reminder of how difficult a job referees have.

“The refs are gonna go out there and honestly, genuinely not see a foul, or call something they think they see,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They have to go out there and do a job the same way I do. And nobody’s perfect at their job, and that’s just how I see it. I don’t think they ever try to miss a call. I don’t ever think they try to ref the game different. I think they just honestly make a mistake, and that’s OK. So, that’s how I see it. I don’t really see a difference.

“I’ve had plenty of free throws some nights. Some night less. It is what it is to me,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages the second-most free-throw attempts (8.9) in the NBA this season.