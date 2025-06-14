Mark Daigneault had high praises towards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after his clutch performance in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 111-104 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night.

In 40 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander dominated on the scoring front. He finished with a stat line of 35 points, three rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 12-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Daigneault reflected on his star player's performance after the game. He praised Gilgeous-Alexander's display in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of the Thunder's 31 points in the last 12 minutes.

“He closed that thing obviously,” Daigneault said.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Mark Daigneault was right to praise Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts in the fourth quarter. If it wasn't for him, the Thunder would be down 3-1 in the series against the Pacers.

The Thunder persevered through a cold shooting night from beyond the arc. They only converted on three of their 17 3-point attempts, showing how they adapted to the overall feel of the game. Their adjustments down the stretch proved to be crucial as they outscored the Pacers 31-17 in the fourth quarter, paving the way for them to even up the series at two games apiece.

Oklahoma City was also very composed at the free-throw line. While they were efficient from inside the arc, they also took advantage of their chances at the line. They made 34 of their 38 tries, playing a major role in them pulling off the rally and securing the victory.

Four players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams provided significant contributions with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 8-of-18 overall and a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe. Alex Caruso followed suit with 20 points and five steals, while Chet Holmgren provided 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to take a 3-2 series lead when they host the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET.