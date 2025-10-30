Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Nikola Topic underwent a procedure to battle testicular cancer. Topic missed the start of the regular season after making his preseason debut.

Presti says Topic underwent his procedure in Houston and feels confident that the second-year guard will be fine.

“The procedure was necessary in order to do a biopsy, and the results of the biopsy have been determined, and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer,” Presti said. “He has a tremendous group of oncologists both at OU and MD Anderson, and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation. It's important to note that testicular cancer is the most cured form of cancer among males.

“But the treatment option for him right now, recommended by the oncologists, is chemotherapy. [Topic] didn't want to make this information public until he'd begun the actual treatment, which he has recently.”

Sam Presti announces Thunder's Nikola Topic cancer diagnosis

Thunder guard Nikola Topic's preseason debut was a big storyline for the team's 2024 first-round pick, a prospect many projected to be a top-5 pick before he suffered a torn ACL. The Thunder selected Topic with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, as GM Sam Presti has high hopes for Nikola, which hasn't changed.

However, Presti, who announced Topic's testicular cancer diagnosis, doesn't want the rookie to even think about basketball anymore.

“Our only expectations of him are to focus on this — this is his most important priority. He'll be back playing basketball when he's able to, but we're not putting any type of expectations on that, obviously,” Presti said. “He has our total support, encourgement, love. The guys on the team have been amazing. [Topic] is a really remarkable guy. I think everybody knows that. He's extremely mature, composed, resilent.

“He has all the tools that you can ask for somebody to take on and conquer the situation, and we just want to make sure we're addressing it as we can. But also, calling on everybody to recognize that it's a private matter. He's gotta focus on this right now and not basketball,” Presti concluded.

Topic has begun chemotherapy.