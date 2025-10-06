After Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic's impressive training camp, he suffered an injury in his preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Topic underwent a testicular procedure and could miss up to six weeks. It's a devastating blow for the second-year guard who missed all of his rookie season due to an ACL injury after the Thunder selected him 12th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Topic will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the Thunder announced, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Thunder say Nikola Topic had a testicular procedure today and will be re-evaluated in approximately four to six weeks,” Siegel reported.

Topic started for head coach Mark Daigneault in his long-awaited Thunder debut. He finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 attempts, seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in a 135-114 win against the Hornets. Topic's approach as a facilitator has impressed many for a 20-year-old. Nikola's basketball IQ has been a topic of discussion throughout training camp.

Unfortunately, another setback in Topic's development will hinder his opportunity to shine throughout the preseason, where the Thunder has prioritized its young prospects over established veterans. Oklahoma City will face the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Why Chet Holmgren sees himself in Thunder's Nikola Topic

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren identifies with Nikola Topic's eagerness ahead of 2025-26. Holmgren felt the same way after sitting out his rookie campaign due to injury. Now, he gets a firsthand look at the 2024 12th overall pick.

“It really stands out the way he sees the game even without the ball in his hands. The way he cuts and just finds open space, sees plays up ahead of him, and gets the ball out of his hands early,” Holmgren said. “It's impressive from a young guy, but that's what got him noticed in the first place — his ability to see and read the game.

“I wasn't really surprised by it, but I'm definitely impressed with his ability to play the game and let things come to him. So, he's going to continue to get better and better.”

Watching Topic head into his first NBA season as an active player for the Thunder reminds Holmgren of himself ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“He's young. Obviously, hasn't played a game yet. It's a similar situation to what I was in, and he's going to continue to improve very fast,” Holmgren added. “He wants to get better. He has a serious approach to the game. So, I'm impressed by him.”

The Thunder will face the Mavericks on the road on Monday.