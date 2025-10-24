Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith had high praises for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Thunder are on the quest for a repeat, having won the NBA championship last season. While they are without Jalen Williams to start the campaign due to injury, they held down the fort after beating the Houston Rockets in the season opener.

Barkley and Smith talked about the Thunder ahead of the team's matchup against the Indiana Pacers during a segment of Inside the NBA on Thursday. The former praised the squad for its depth, while Smith sees the team's balance without its star players.

“That's why this team is a favorite. They're the deepest team in the NBA. They're two-deep, they're pretty much three-deep in their positions. They got it all so they are heavy favorites. But I'm telling you, man, they just plug and play, because as long as they got [Gilgeous-Alexander] and [Chet Holmgren], they got to be,” Barkley said.

“Let's say Shai has to do something for a month, they're still a playoff team. They would be a top eight team in the West without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, that's how strong this team is,” Smith replied.

“They would be a Top-8 team in the West without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.” – @TheJetOnTNT Chuck and Kenny give the Thunder their props 🙌🏀 pic.twitter.com/Nw9k34tWWa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 23, 2025

How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder played 1st half vs. Pacers

It's great praise for Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith to have for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, knowing their championship-level talent. In the meantime, Oklahoma City leads Indiana 54-47 at halftime in their first rematch since Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pacers are without star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who will miss the entire season as he rehabs a torn Achilles. This presents a challenge for Indiana's offense, which showed as Oklahoma City outscored them 32-22 in the second quarter.

Only two players have scored in double-digits halfway through the game for Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 5-of-8 from the field and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. Ajay Mitchell came next with 10 points and two rebounds, while Chet Holmgren has five points and two steals.

Following this matchup, the Thunder will remain on the road. They face the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.