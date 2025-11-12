OKLAHOMA CITY — Against the Golden State Warriors, Chet Holmgren’s 23 points on a perfect 9-for-9 attempts helped the Oklahoma City Thunder secure its 11th win of the regular season, improving to 11-1 as defending champions. Amidst the Thunder’s best start in franchise history, Holmgren’s perfect performance against the Warriors was the kind of individual performance the franchise hadn’t ever seen before.

Holmgren’s 23 points on 9-of-9 and 11 rebounds made him the first Thunder player to record a perfect 20/10 game without a miss against the Warriors.

Chet vs GSW: 23 PTS

11 REB

9-9 FG

+23 The first player in franchise history to record 20/10 without a miss. pic.twitter.com/FkT7zMWoVY — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Holmgren continues to play at a high level this season, averaging 19.1 points on 54.9% shooting, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals. It’s the kind of production for a defending champion playing without All-Star Jalen Williams that has helped the Thunder regain its throne as the NBA’s best defense 12 games into the 2025-26 campaign.

Isaiah Hartenstein on Thunder’s Chet Holmgren growth

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein saw the gains in Chet Holmgren during training camp and the preseason before speaking about them during the first week of the regular season. While respective injuries to Holmgren and Hartenstein minimized their regular-season games played together to 20 in 2024-25, the two bigs are building continuity on both ends of the floor.

Article Continues Below

The Thunder’s 7-foot tandem protects the rim on one end of the floor while finding their offensive rhythm on the other, leading to 20+ point double-doubles, including Hartenstein’s career night on the road, and blowout wins for the Thunder.

Hartenstein addressed what he’s seen in Holmgren earlier this season.

“His confidence, but also just playing through contact. I think that’s where he’s been a lot better in,” Hartenstein said. “I’ve been with him all summer, seen the work he put in with Drew Hanlen, and you’re kind of just seeing it right now. You’re seeing this confidence. You’re seeing what he’s been doing for our team, and he’s also just healthy, too. I think those two big keys — his confidence and him being healthy — he’s one of the best bigs in the league.”

Holmgren has combined for 34 points on 17-of-23 attempts, including 3-of-6 from deep, 18 rebounds, and four assists in his last two games. At the same time, Hartenstein, after a career-high 33 points and 19 rebounds against the Kings, has scored a combined 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting, 20 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

On the second night of a back-to-back at home, the Thunder will host the Lakers on Wednesday.