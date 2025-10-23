The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Thursday night’s NBA Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers severely shorthanded, with multiple rotation players sidelined as the 2025-26 season gets underway.

Fresh off a 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday to cap their championship ring ceremony, the defending NBA champions released an extensive injury report that leaves their lineup in flux heading into their first road test.

According to the latest update, guard Alex Caruso remains in concussion protocol, Luguentz Dort is out with a left ankle sprain, and Isaiah Joe will sit with a left knee contusion. The Thunder are also still without key contributors Jalen Williams, Thomas Sorber, Kenrich Williams, and Nikola Topic — all recovering from offseason surgeries. Third-year guard Cason Wallace is listed as questionable with a left knee sprain.

Williams, who underwent right wrist surgery, remains weeks away from returning. Sorber is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the offseason, while Kenrich Williams continues his rehab from left knee surgery. Topic is also working his way back following a procedure earlier in the summer.

Thunder face mounting injuries ahead of NBA Finals rematch vs. Pacers

Despite the mounting injuries, several Thunder players made significant contributions in Tuesday’s win. Wallace finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals while shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-8 from three-point range in 42 minutes. Caruso added 10 points, three assists, two steals, and one block, while Dort recorded six points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal despite struggling with his shot, going 2-for-12 from the field and 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City’s victory came behind the efforts of 2025 NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and center Chet Holmgren, who helped the team survive Houston’s late rallies in what became an exhausting double-overtime opener. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 35 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 12-for-26 from the field and 10-for-14 from the free throw line across 47 minutes with a plus/minus of +3. Holmgren added 28 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 11-for-17 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line across 39 minutes.

However, with such a depleted roster, head coach Mark Daigneault faces limited options as the team travels to Indianapolis.

Article Continues Below

Pacers enter season opener without Tyrese Haliburton and key rotation pieces

The Pacers, meanwhile, will also be without key players as they prepare to open their season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Guard Tyrese Haliburton continues his recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of last season’s Finals. In addition, Indiana has ruled out Quenton Jackson with a right hamstring strain, Kam Jones with a lower back stress reaction, and TJ McConnell with a left hamstring strain.

Haliburton’s absence remains the most significant blow for Indiana, which enters the season aiming to build on last year’s Finals run. His backcourt leadership and tempo-setting abilities were instrumental in guiding the Pacers to their first Finals appearance in nearly two decades.

Thursday’s matchup provides both teams with an early test of depth and resilience. For Oklahoma City, maintaining rhythm without several defensive anchors will be crucial, while Indiana must find ways to generate offense without its All-Star point guard.

The Thunder will visit the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with national coverage on ESPN.