OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chris Youngblood made a critical block at the rim, followed by a three, and then hit another to force overtime in the fourth quarter of the G League OKC Blue's 124-123 win against the South Bay Lakers. Youngblood knows his shooting earned him a two-way contract, which stood out in the Thunder's Summer League. But plans to evolve into a better overall player during his time in the G League.

Youngblood says time spent around Thunder All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams has paid dividends this season, as his two-way deal gives him the flexibility to split time between the Blue and the Thunder.

“You can just tell the way they go about their business. I'm fortunate enough to get an inside look every day at how they go about their business. How they approach the game, even wins and losses,” Youngblood said. “I learn from them a lot, and then, I get to apply it down there. Eventually, I'll be with the Thunder applying it.”

Youngblood finished with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-13 from deep, nine rebounds, and two assists, helping Oklahoma City erase a 19-point deficit in the Blue's overtime win against the Lakers on Saturday.

“Offense is really not my issue. Defensively is where I wanna take big steps,” Youngblood said. “So, I've been focused on that the whole game. Pretty much the whole season, and the offense will take care of itself.”

Youngblood's efficient shooting made headway as an undrafted guard on the Thunder's Summer League roster. He made 12-of-27 three-point attempts through four games, eventually earning a two-way roster spot for OKC.

“That's what got me to the league — me being able to shoot the ball at a high level,” Youngblood added. “I do a lot of things well, too. But I've always been a shooter. That's one of the things they want me to do; hunt a lot of threes.”

Chris Youngblood's biggest influences before joining Thunder

While shooting is undoubtedly one of the most impressive parts of Thunder rookie Chris Youngblood's game, veteran Isaiah Joe says Youngblood always asks about defense. After Saturday's win, the undrafted rookie discussed the NBA players who inspired him growing up.

“Kobe Bryant. I kind of took his mindset and how he approaches the game,” Youngblood said. “My favorite players are watching Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker, a D-Wade. Just how they play the game. Their rhythm. I try to take a little bit from all of them. I'm not posting up like Kobe, but just his mentality. D-Book: The way he gets his jump shots off is pretty impressive. D-Wade, the way he uses his body to get to the rim is pretty nice.”

The Thunder will host the 76ers on the front end of a back-to-back at home.