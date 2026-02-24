After starting out the season in historic fashion, the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder have been struck with injury misfortune. After starting the year without All-Star forward Jalen Williams, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been out for the past few games.

Although the team has been able to “hold serve” in the Western Conference playoff race—maintaining their top spot in the conference—Stephen A. Smith believes that the team is in trouble should SGA not return soon. On the latest edition of ESPN's First Take, the panel discussed the resurgence of the San Antonio Spurs under Victor Wembanyama after their 114-103 victory over the Pistons. While praising the Spurs, Smith cast doubt on the Thunder without Alexander.

“Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I don't have Oklahoma City [Thunder] as a top 8 team,” Smith defiantly said.

Article Continues Below

Currently, the Thunder have a 6-3 record without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season, including victories over playoff contenders in the Lakers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. But before the All-Star break, they did suffer two straight losses to the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Alexander has had another season worthy of an MVP finish. He's averaging 31.8 points per game and 6.4 assists per game on 55% from the field and 39% from three. He's emerged as a steady hand for the Thunder offense when in need of a basket. With Alexander out of the rotation, the Thunder have had to rely on their trademark dominant defense, team basketball, and three-point shooting to maintain their advantage over their recent opponents.

The Thunder are in an interesting stretch of games as they face the playoff-contending Toronto Raptors on the first night of a back-to-back before they play a nationally televised game against the Detroit Pistons, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.