Head coach Mark Daigneault and the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder watched their 25-point lead against the Toronto Raptors disappear in the fourth quarter, but still prevailed in a 116-107 win on Tuesday. In yet another Thunder matchup without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, among others, Oklahoma City responded with a 15-6 run to secure its third consecutive win without its two leading scorers.

With the game tied at 101 down the stretch, the Thunder's defense forced back-to-back turnovers, while Cason Wallace (27 points), who tied his career-high, and Isaiah Joe (22 points) made crucial shots to keep the Raptors at bay. Daigneault addressed his team's poise after a hard-fought road win.

“It becomes a very tough game to win when you blow a lead like that, and they come back and tie the game,” Daigneault said. “Even the Cleveland game over the weekend was like that; we had an early lead. They got all the way back in the game. They took a lead. It takes great mental toughness to just get yourself into the next possession.

“Cason was brilliant all night, but he was huge in that stretch. He had four straight points. And then, found Isaiah. So, he accounted for seven points right after the tie that opened the game back up. But great mental toughness by the team.”

Wallace (11-for-16) and Joe (six threes) combined for 18-of-30 shots, including 10-for-16 from deep. Alex Caruso led the bench with 16 points.

Mark Daigneault impressed by Thunder's poise amid injuries

Head coach Mark Daigneault commended the Thunder for its grit in adapting to playing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell for such a long stretch, which extends into January. Similar to Sunday's matchup, where the Thunder coughed up a 20+ point deficit against the Cavs, the defending champions stayed the course.

For Daigneault, it's a testament to the Thunder's ability to adapt and make changes on the fly against the Raptors, which, in many ways, has been the story of the defending champions' regular season.

“You can't control your circumstances. We always want to be fully healthy and have everybody. But when you get dealt a hand, you gotta play it as best you can, and we try to be optimistic,” Daigneault said. “And we try to be a team that leverages the circumstances to our favor, and tries to use it in every situation, even if it's a challenge to build some momentum. The guys have done an unbelievable job.

“They see these types of things as a challenge. And that's one of the special things about this group of guys. And they've done a great job since the break, certainly, but even going into the break,” Daigneault concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) and Mitchell (abdominal strain/left ankle sprain) will be re-evaluated this week, while Williams (right hamstring) will wait a week for his. The Thunder will face the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.