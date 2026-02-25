The Oklahoma City Thunder came into Tuesday night's contest against the Toronto Raptors shorthanded, but injuries haven't been an issue for the team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell were all ruled out of the game, meaning a heavy workload would be placed on the shoulders of Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Joe.

The Raptors came into the night with a 33-23 record, looking to win their third consecutive game and putting an end to the Thunder's two-game winning streak.

Oklahoma City led the Raptors at halftime, 60-51, thanks in large part to the big night Cason Wallace was having.

In 17 first half minutes, Wallace recorded 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists while shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and 3-of-3 from the three-point line.

Cason Wallace hitting between the legs snatch-backs & pulling up for 3. this is special stuff.pic.twitter.com/V8wK8gSk1g — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) February 25, 2026

The first half Wallace had was just the 16th instance since tracking began in 1996-97 that a player had 17+ points, 6+ rebounds, and 4+ assists on 100 percent shooting in a half. He's also just the sixth guard to record that kind of statline in a half and the first since the 2021 season.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic owns six of the 16 instances. Other players who have recorded the statline include Anthony Davis (2024), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2022), Luke Kennard (2021), Patrick Beverley (2021), De'Aaron Fox (2018), Jeff Teague (2017), Carlos Boozer (2010), Kevin Garnett (2004), and Mark Jackson (2001).

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on to win Tuesday night's game against the Raptors, 116-107. Cason Wallace finished the game with a career-high 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from three in 35 minutes of play.

The Thunder are on the front-end of a back-to-back set that will see them take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.