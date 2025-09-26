OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti addressed the $822 million commitment he made to All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren over the summer. After signing all three to max extensions following their first title, Presti sees plenty of room for growth in his core players, and why wouldn't he? Williams and Holmgren are only entering their fourth season, and Gilgeous-Alexander — the 2025 MVP — is only 27.

Presti believes Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren will continue to improve.

“It's obviously really significant for us to have those types of players committed to the organization for the amount of time that they are. All of them are still improving,” Presti said. “All of them have demonstrated their ability to impact winning on both sides of the ball. We’re really fortunate to have these guys. But I’ve also talked about mutual commitment in these press conferences many, many times.

“When you get to a point like that, it's just a continuation of that commitment that they've made to the organization and that our organization has made to them, and we're looking forward to continuing to explore the potential of those players as a group moving forward,” Presti concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams combined for 377 points in the NBA Finals, which is the second-most by a duo. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are first with 398 points. And while Holmgren is entering his fourth season with the Thunder, in many ways, it feels like only his third, considering he missed his entire rookie campaign due to a foot injury and more than half of last season before helping the Thunder win its first championship in franchise history.

Sam Presti on how Thunder can repeat as champions

Thunder GM Sam Presti knows the odds of his team repeating as champions are not in his favor. For that reason, Presti believes his squad can't approach the upcoming season in the same way as last year, hoping for the same results. Instead, the Thunder GM says his team must stick to a process as the 2025-26 campaign unfolds.

“We’re not chasing an outcome. We’re trying to repeat a process. We are trying to improve. And that’s really how we’ve gotten to where we are,” Presti said. “I think we have to have a discipline to stay with that.”

Thunder training camp begins next week.