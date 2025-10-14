Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says one championship isn't enough for him, eyeing a potential dynasty. The Thunder, the NBA's youngest team, on the heels of its first championship, has the potential to win multiple titles. As the league's reigning MVP — Gilgeous-Alexander — leads the way, the opportunity isn't lost on Shai, who believes Oklahoma City is talented enough to win the NBA Finals again in 2026.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, superstars' legacies are often defined by their team's dominance, which he believes could carry over into 2025-26, he said, per GQ's Yang-Yi Goh.

“That’s what it’s all about: In your era, how dominant can you be? And winning multiple in a row speaks to that dominance, for sure. We definitely have the talent, the personnel, the chemistry — the experience to repeat,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But so many things have to go right from now to the end of June 2026.”

The Thunder's 68-14 record led the Western Conference by 16 games last season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first scoring title and MVP award. Then, Oklahoma City went 12-4 en route to the NBA Finals, where the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games. Gilgeous-Alexander earned Finals MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't satisfied with one Thunder title

Article Continues Below

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault respects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's determination as a unique quality in a player, as Gilgeous-Alexander, much like a potential dynasty, envisioned his accolades years before the 2024-25 season. Winning an NBA title is an extraordinary feat. But for Shai, it's just the beginning of the kind of legacy he plans to leave behind.

“A step in the right direction for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All of the guys that I study, idolize, and look up to, and strive to get to that level, have done it multiple, multiple, and multiple of times. There is still a lot more work to be done. Any of them will tell you it only gets harder every time. So, a lot more work to do for sure.”

To reach the same tier as Gilgeous-Alexander's basketball idols, he must win multiple championships.

“I didn't play basketball and pick up basketball just to win one time and be done — I guess it's that simple,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I strive to be the best version of myself and win as many as I can. I've been blessed with the opportunity and the group around me to help me win one. I checked that box, and I'm still after the pursuit of my final goal, which is the final version of myself.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will receive his first championship ring when the Thunder host the Rockets at the Paycom Center on Opening Night on October 21.