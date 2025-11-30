SMU football appeared to have the stars aligned for another conference title game appearance. A victory over the Justin Wilcox-less California Golden Bears sends the Mustangs back to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. But Cal left SMU fans in shambles.

All because Cal avoided blowing a 17-point lead in the end.

SMU first erased a 31-14 deficit and took a 35-31 lead late. Except a Kendrick Raphael two-yard scoring run and a missed 52-yard field goal made all the difference — as Cal escaped 38-35.

SMU could've punched its ticket back into Charlotte had it held on to the late lead. But Raphael would not be denied.

1 always gonna get it done 👊 Kendrick Raphael scores on a 2-yd touchdown run. 📺 https://t.co/cKsPLgqPgU#SmartAndTough #GoBears pic.twitter.com/8TPK9v6FE1 — Cal Football (@CalFootball) November 30, 2025

But SMU, again, brought out harsh critics — especially regarding what the Mustangs will miss.

Notable reactions after SMU falls to Cal

Cal's stunner now sends 7-5 Duke into the ACC title game, where Virginia will await the Blue Devils.

SMU fans got reminded that the Mustangs fell to a team led by an interim head coach — let alone one fired back in 2021.

“Nick Rolovich lost his job as Washington State’s head coach in 2021 for not getting the Covid 19 vaccine. As Cal’s interim coach tonight, Rolovich led the Bears to a 38-35 upset of SMU,” ESPN senior college football reporter Dan Wetzel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

A Mustangs fan was more honest about the '25 version.

“8-4 is a great season for the old SMU but the bar is higher now. We failed to achieve any of our goals this season,” that fan posted. “Tonight was the ACC champ game slow start, furious comeback, heartbreak all over again. So much pain.”

Even SMU contributing writer Jordan Hofeditz shared a glaring issue that plagued the Mustangs this season.

“Another in a long line of ‘what ifs' and near misses for SMU football this season. The Mustangs led in the fourth quarter of all four losses, including in the final minute of three of them,” Hofeditz posted.

SMU at 8-3 entered the final regular season week predicted to stay in the CFP and ACC title race. The Mustangs even kicked off November with the stunning upset of Miami. Now they're left with wondering “what if” about their 2025 season.