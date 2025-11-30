The Arizona Cardinals head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in Week 13. Both teams are attempting to end three-game losing streaks. And both teams received some positive injury news heading into Sunday’s showdown.

Baker Mayfield will start for the Bucs in Week 13 after spraining his non-throwing shoulder against the Los Angeles Rams. While the injury is painful, Mayfield will suit up against the Cardinals.

Arizona has two key offensive contributors on the injury report for Sunday’s matchup. Marvin Harrison Jr. is listed as questionable for the Buccaneers game but he’s expected to play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the Cardinals’ backfield will get a boost with Bam Knight set to take the field despite drawing a questionable tag due to a knee injury.

Cardinals receive offensive boost vs. Bucs

Harrison underwent appendicitis surgery prior to the Cardinals' Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The second-year wideout missed the last two games while recovering.

However, Harrison returned to practice this week, getting in limited sessions. He’s currently battling an illness but Arizona anticipates the former first-round pick making his return against the Buccaneers.

In his absence, Michael Wilson has showed out. The third-year receiver has been the primary beneficiary of Jacoby Brissett averaging 53 pass attempts over the last two weeks. Wilson has 25 receptions for 303 yards in the two games Harrison missed. With a healthy group of receivers, the Cardinals could do some serious damage against Tampa Bay’s 27th-ranked passing defense.

The Buccaneers are much tougher against the run. And Arizona has shifted away from the ground game with Brissett under center. But Knight will take the field, joining Michael Carter as the Cardinals’ only healthy running backs.

Knight only has 15 carries for 36 yards over the last two weeks. But he’s scored a rushing touchdown in both games while adding eight receptions for 41 yards. On the season, the third-year RB is the Cardinals' second-leading rusher with 63 totes for 193 yards and four scores.