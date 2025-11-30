The New Orleans Saints finally got a little good news on the injury front heading into Week 13, and it starts with Chris Olave’s back. Saints wide receiver Olave is officially questionable for Sunday’s road matchup against the Miami Dolphins because of back spasms, but the tone around the building feels way more optimistic than that label suggests.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Olave returned to practice Friday and that there is “some optimism” he will play. Olave left Wednesday’s practice early when the back issue flared up, and he did not practice Thursday, which set off some alarms for a Saints offense already missing running back Alvin Kamara, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The Saints need every bit of juice they can get from their No. 1 receiver. Through 11 games, Olave has 69 catches for 734 yards and four touchdowns, leading the team in every major receiving category via ESPN. He was one of the few bright spots in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, catching nine passes for 70 yards as New Orleans’ offense stalled again and fell to 2-9.

That production is exactly why the Saints can’t afford to be without him in Miami. The Dolphins bring a dangerous offense and a defense that likes to heat up quarterbacks, and New Orleans has not scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 5.

For now, the plan seems clear, manage Chris Olave’s workload, keep the back spasms under control, and see how he responds on game day. If he is active, expect the Saints to lean heavily on him as a security blanket for young quarterback Tyler Shough in a game they badly need to stabilize a spiraling season.