On Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores completed a landmark season with a 45-24 victory versus the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium, completing the program’s first-ever 10-win season. It was also the program’s first victory against Tennessee since 2018 and the first under head coach Clark Lea.

Vanderbilt, now 10-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play, was clearly the better team, outgaining the Volunteers 506 to 302 yards and outscoring them 24-3 in the second half.

The Commodores' senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender, Diego Pavia, overcame an early erratic start to lead the team. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, both of which resulted in Tennessee scores in the first half. On the ground, Pavia ran for 165 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. For the season, Pavia has thrown for 3,192 yards with 27 touchdowns against 18 interceptions, while rushing for 826 yards and nine touchdowns.

Speaking to ESPN following the win, Pavia made it clear he wanted a trip to the Big Apple.

“Take me to New York,” he said. “I feel like you go look at the numbers, you look at what we got here, and obviously, we did something that’s never been done. But it’s just a blessing, man, to be here on this stage, something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid.”

"Take me to New York."@VandyFootball's Diego Pavia letting it be known he wants to be a Heisman finalist 😤 pic.twitter.com/MSbiAg6cSM — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 30, 2025

No Vanderbilt player has ever won the Heisman, but Pavia’s combination of passing, rushing, and historic team success makes him a serious contender, even if odds-on favorite Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers remains the front-runner.

Vanderbilt’s rushing attack, led by Pavia, totaled 314 yards on the Volunteers’ defense at an impressive 8.5 yards per carry. Running back Sedrick Alexander rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns, while Tre Richardson caught six catches for 75 yards and a score. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar passed for 299 yards and a touchdown, and DeSean Bishop accounted for 97 rushing yards and two scores for the Volunteers.

The game featured multiple lead changes early on. Tennessee scored first after a Pavia interception, but the Commodores answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard touchdown run by Alexander. The Volunteers regained the lead momentarily, but Pavia tied the game at 21 with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMurray with 12 seconds remaining in the first half.

Vanderbilt commanded the field in the second half, with Pavia rushing 24 yards for a touchdown and Alexander adding a 39-yard score to ensure the win.