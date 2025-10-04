Ahead of defending the 2025 NBA title, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on his goals that go beyond winning his first championship. Will the Thunder repeat? That's the question heading into the 2025-26 season. GM Sam Presti prioritizes growth over dynasty talk, as improving while defending a title has been the focus. Amidst the training camp plesantries, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander about his legacy.

It's a topic that was mentioned before the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers, 4-3, in the 2025 NBA Finals. When Gilgeous-Alexander didn't think his name belonged among the association's greats without winning a championship. Now, as a defending champ, Gilgeous-Alexander says the players he had in mind won more than once. However, he has inched closer.

“A step in the right direction for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All of the guys that I study, idolize, and look up to, and strive to get to that level, have done it multiple, multiple, and multiple of times. There is still a lot more work to be done. Any of them will tell you it only gets harder every time. So, a lot more work to do for sure.”

To reach the same tier as Gilgeous-Alexander's basketball idols, he must win multiple championships.

“I didn't play basketball and pick up basketball just to win one time and be done — I guess it's that simple,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I strive to be the best version of myself and win as many as I can. I've been blessed with the opportunity and the group around me to help me win one. I checked that box, and I'm still after the pursuit of my final goal, which is the final version of myself.”

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in new Netflix promo

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's confidence shone in Netflix's promo for Season 2 of “Starting 5,” which features the NBA's reigning MVP. In the ad promoting the upcoming season, a clip of Gilgeous-Alexander discussing how difficult he is to stop on the court is featured, as seen in the viral video.

“I don't feel like I'm unstoppable,” Gilgeous-Alexander says in the clip. “I just feel like I'm very, very, very, very, very hard to stop.”

On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder return against the Hornets in their first preseason game.