The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren now sit at the center of the injury report. A right index finger sprain has placed Gilgeous-Alexander on the questionable list, while low back spasms have also made Holmgren questionable. That places the Thunder's two biggest stars in focus as the league’s top team looks to keep its momentum alive.

The Thunder enter the matchup at 39–11, No. 1 in the West, aiming to secure back-to-back wins after a statement victory over the Nuggets. The Magic come in at 25–23, No. 8 in the East, searching for a rebound after a loss to the Spurs. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and their playing status vs. the Magic.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren injury status for Thunder vs. Magic

The Thunder’s injury report makes the availability of both Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren especially important as Oklahoma City tries to maintain its grip on the top seed in the Western Conference. Multiple rotation players carry questionable or out designations, which shrinks the margin for error if either star is limited.

Alex Caruso is doubtful with a right adductor strain. Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable due to right soleus injury management. Ajay Mitchell remains out with an abdominal strain, while Thomas Sorber continues to recover from right ACL surgery. Nikola Topic is also out following surgical recovery. A right hamstring strain has sidelined Jalen Williams, while a left shoulder contusion has Jaylin Williams listed as questionable.

Orlando, meanwhile, enters the night looking to steady itself after a tough loss to San Antonio. The Magic are also dealing with injuries of their own, including Franz Wagner being ruled out. Still, they will view this matchup as a chance to defend home court against the NBA’s hottest team.

For the Thunder, this game is about consistency and separation in the standings. For Orlando, it is about recovery and response. And at the center of it all are the health questions surrounding SGA’s finger and Holmgren’s back.

So when it comes to the question of are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer leans toward yes.