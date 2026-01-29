OKLAHOMA CITY — Coming off two consecutive losses at home, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder needed a big performance from Chet Holmgren amid a very shorthanded team, as teammates dealing with injuries recover. Holmgren didn't disappoint in Tuesday's 104-95 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chet scored 14 of his 20 points in the third quarter, as he was cooking right after a six-point first half.

However, for Holmgren, doing whatever the Thunder need throughout a game will always be prioritized over him seeking as many scoring opportunities as possible, as he explained during his postgame media availability.

“I'm always going to listen to the game and what our team needs to try and make the most of the game,” Holmgren said. “At times it's going to be scoring, at times it's going to be movement, at times it's going to be playmaking, at times it's going to be whatever it might be. They threw two at Shai at a lot there, especially down the stretch. I just tried to get in that pocket and make four-on-three plays out of that.

“Some plays get in there on the glass, some plays looked to score. I felt I got some really good shots there in the fourth. I didn't convert on some of them, but I really liked the process. I just gotta keep that going — stay aggressive, but not get the blinders when I'm doing that.”

Holmgren finished with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, as his stuffed stat sheet reminded Thunder fans of how productive its starting can be when he's playing at a high level. Although Holmgren struggled in getting his touches in a 103-101 loss to the Indiana Pacers, where he finished with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting, he's confident in picking his spots to be most effective amid the Thunder's offense.

It's also easy to forget how important Holmgren has been on the defensive end. For a team missing its starting center in Isaiah Hartenstein and its All-Defensive forward Jalen Williams, a lot of the pressure on defense has fallen on Holmgren's shoulders of late. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 29 points led five Thunder players in double figures.

Still, Chet thrived in an impressive win against the Pelicans, where Holmgren finished with 5+ blocks for the second time in two weeks.

Article Continues Below

Chet Holmgren on Minneapolis killings before facing Timberwolves

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren will return to his Minneapolis hometown for Thursday's matchup against the Timberwolves. Ahead of making the trip from Oklahoma City, Holmgren addressed the civil unrest that the city he grew up in has been going through in the wake of two killings by ICE agents.

“That's a very loaded topic, obviously. I don’t wanna get into the opinions and politics of everything, but I definitely just wanna send wishes to everybody up there that’s been affected,” Holmgren said. “I have a lot of friends, family, neighbors, especially close in that area. My parents’ house is three blocks from where the latest incident happened. I know that area well. My sisters would always get donuts at the donut shop on that street.

“My grandpa's favorite Greek restaurant is on that street. It's all very close. So, seeing that happen definitely takes you back. You never wanna see anything like that happen. I definitely think we’re too advanced as a species — just plain and simple — for things like that to be happening. No matter what your opinions are or your beliefs are. You should be able to agree that nobody needs to be dying in the streets,” Holmgren concluded.

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves on Thursday, then the Nuggets on the road on Sunday.