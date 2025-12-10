The MLB world may have been surprised when the announcement came out that Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles were finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract. When Alonso and the New York Mets could not get a long-term deal done, it looked like the writing could be on the wall, and it indeed was.

Now, it seems like anything is possible, and some more things could end up shaking up in free agency. One of those things is Cody Bellinger, who is another player who has not gotten a deal done with his team, the New York Yankees.

With the Mets losing their star in Alonso, there is a world where Bellinger could end up with them, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

“When the season ended, it seemed like Cody Bellinger and the Yankees was a sure thing,” Martino said. “It was too good of a fit for that to not result in a reunion. But the Yankees are really conservative this offseason in their approach to spending. It seems to me like Bellinger could really get away from them.

“There's plenty of suitors, including the division rival Phillies, but now you have room for a guy who can play first base in addition to elite corner outfield. That's two things the Mets need, and he can obviously do both over the course of the season.”

If the Mets believe that Bellinger is the missing piece that they need after letting Alonso walk, it would not be a surprise if they threw an offer at him, especially if he and the Yankees don't come to a resolution.