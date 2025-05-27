The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, securing a third win in the series and getting themselves to within a game of the NBA Finals. They couldn't have done it without the MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or as Timberwolves fans like to call him, the “free throw merchant.”

But that moniker never bothers Gilgeous-Alexander, and he'll continue to be unfazed as long as the Thunder go on.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addresses “free throw merchant” from Timberwolves fans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nearly dropped a triple-double on the Timberwolves in the Thunder's Game 4 win, finishing with 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in 40 minutes of play. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-of-30 from the field and 12-of-14 from the free throw line, making it the third time in this four-game series that the star has shot at least 14 free throws in a game.

Each time Gilgeous-Alexander went to the free throw line in Games 3 and 4, Timberwolves fans chanted “free throw merchant at him.”

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked how he felt about the label.

“Like, the way I see it, fans are gonna do whatever they can do to help their team win and knock me off my game, me being the head of the snake of our team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the win, according to ClutchPoints Josue Pavon. “And that's their job, that's what creates home-court advantage, that's what creates a fanbase, that's what creates energy in the building and they want the Timberwolves to win. They don't want the Oklahoma City Thunder to win. So I expect nothing else.

“As far as the label, I don't care. I never cared. I've said this before, I've shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think because we're at the top of everyone's radar, it's a little bit more noticeable and now people care about it, but I kind of see it as a compliment.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addresses the “Free-Throw Merchant” moniker: “In terms of the label, I don’t care. Never cared. I’ve shot more free throws than I did this season. Because we’re on the top of people’s radar it’s a little more noticeable… kind of see it as a compliment” pic.twitter.com/0oCnjwcube — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is correct: having attempted 10.9 free throws per game during the 2022-23 season, this year's average of 8.8 per game ranks second and ahead of last year's averages of 8.7 free throws attempts per game.

The Thunder will return home to Oklahoma City for a potential close-out Game 5 on Wednesday night. Should the Thunder defeat and eliminate the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely win the MVP trophy for the Western Conference Finals and give his team a week off before the 2025 NBA Finals.