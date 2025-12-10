Week 15 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is finally here as teams learn if they failed to make the Playoffs or if their magical run will continue into December. With all 32 teams in action ahead of their crucial divisional races, finding consistency at the fantasy tight end position will be essential to a successful playoff run.

The position was highlighted by Cleveland Browns' rookie Harold Fannin Jr. who posted 29.4 (PPR) fantasy points on 114 yards receiving and a touchdown from fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. Raiders' Brock Bowers and Cardinals' Trey McBride both added a touchdown to continue their run at the top of the weekly TE rankings.

Aside from the top five must-start options, we'll be taking a look at which tight ends are worth starting and who can remain on the bench ahead of the Week 15 Fantasy Football playoffs.

Week 15 Tight Ends – Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-5 TE Starts:

George Kittle, SF (vs. TEN) Brock Bowers, LV (@ PHI) Trey McBride, ARI (@ HOU) Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ TB) Tyler Warren, IND (@ SEA)

Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (@CHI)

In battling for the starting TE1 role in Cleveland alongside veteran David Njoku, rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has officially established himself as the Browns' tight end of the future. In Week 14, Fannin Jr. logged his best game as pro, hauling in eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. It was his highest-scoring fantasy game with 29.4 (PPR) points and he immediately emerges as a top candidate for any team heading into the playoffs.

Even more promising was the immediate connection with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders as Fannin Jr. immediately became his favorite passing target. With Shedeur Sanders looking to prove his worth as the starter moving forward, expect Fannin Jr. to see a massive increase in usage thanks to a move the Cleveland Browns should have made much earlier than they did. Harold Fannin Jr. is in the top-5 TE discussion for the rest of the season.

Brenton Strange, JAX (vs. NYJ)

Prior to landing on Injured Reserve in Week 6 and not returning until Week 12, Brenton Strange was leading the Jacksonville Jaguars in receptions and touchdowns. With a number of key pieces like rookie WR Travis Hunter lost in the time since, Strange returns as the most reliable pass-catching option for Trevor Lawrence. He's logged 11 total receptions since Week 12 and has pasted a touchdown, picking up where he left off prior to injury.

With the Jaguars fighting for playoff contention, Strange will continue to be a focal point for their offense in tight games. They have a favorable matchup in Week 15 against the New York Jets, who are allowing 7.1 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. As the Jaguars continue their offensive success, look for Strange to get in the end zone again in Week 15.

Week 15 Tight Ends – Sit ‘Em

Coleston Loveland, CHI (vs. CLE)

Chicago Bears' Coleston Loveland comes into Week 15 following his third-highest fantasy performance (12.9 pts) on the season, his second career game with a receiving touchdown. His four receptions were only good for 29 yards, however, which has become a common theme on the intermediate crossing routes he's typically running. Against the Green Bay Packers, most of Loveland's receptions came on broken plays where QB Caleb Williams was scrambling and buying time.

The Cleveland Browns will offer a similar pass rush behind sack-leader Myles Garrett, so expect Caleb Williams to be using his legs a significant amount again in this one. Until Loveland can continue to overtake the snap share opposite veteran Cole Kmet, he doesn't seem to be a reliable fantasy starter just yet.

Isaiah Likely, BAL (@CIN)

While Baltimore Ravens' veteran Mark Andrews has been the more active tight end within this offense throughout this season, Isaiah Likely has certainly seen more production over the last two weeks with back-t0-back 12.5-point fantasy outings. He's out=paced Andrews with nine receptions over the last two and scored a touchdown in their last game.

The Cincinnati Bengals are allowing the most average fantasy points (15.5) to opposing tight ends this season, making for a phenomenal matchup for both Likely and Andrews. However, the offense has had its woes the last few weeks and only one of the tight ends will be able to have a reliable fantasy performance. Mark Andrews is due for a big game and typical rises to the occasion during these divisional matchups, so we'll stray away from Likely in this one as his teammates finds more success.