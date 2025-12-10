The Green Bay Packers saw Jordan Love rise in the MVP conversation after last week’s big win. But they won’t have the trash-talk motivation this week. Still, here are the Packers’ bold predictions for their Week 15 clash against the Broncos.

With a record of 9-3-1, the Packers are one of the best teams in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Broncos stand at 11-2, clearly an elite squad in the AFC.

But whether this could be a Super Bowl preview probably hinges on the play of the teams’ quarterbacks. Is Love ready to deliver in a game of this magnitude?

Packers QB Jordan Love will throw a pair of TD passes

Before you jump out of your chair and scream about the Broncos’ great defense, understand that this prediction is touchdowns — not yardage. There’s little likelihood Love will rack up a bunch of yardage against the Broncos’ stout defense.

However, the Packers may not be able to rely on Josh Jacobs brutalizing his way into the end zone on the ground. So these passing touchdowns could all be from five yards out or less.

Still, this profiles as a low-scoring game. So touchdowns will be at a premium.

One thing that weighs in Love’s favor is that the Packers have been able to hit plays down the field in recent weeks, thanks to Christian Watson, according to the Pat McAfee Show via NBC Sports.

“The biggest part of our offense is finding those explosive plays,” Love said. “We got some big-time playmakers. Since Christian’s been back and gotten healthy, he’s been stepping up and making some huge plays. Just the speed he has, his ability to create those yards after the catch is something not a lot of guys can do.”

This is no doubt a big test for Love. The Broncos can bring it. But Love has shown he has the tools, according to The Athletic.

“The eye test backs it up,” Matt Schneidman wrote. “The statistics back it up. The odds back it up. There’s no debate worth having anymore about whether Love is the guy, whether the Packers made the right decision in making him their $220 million man, whether he can be the one to help one of sport’s most iconic organizations return the Lombardi Trophy home.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Love is doing his thing.

“He’s playing really good football right now,” Matt LaFleur said bluntly on Monday. “That’s obviously important. And it’s going to be important moving forward because we’ve got a hell of a test against this defense. They’re for real, one of the top defenses in the league.”

Packers WR Christian Watson will get 60-plus yards receiving

It will take a chunk play for this to happen. But Watson has delivered big plays of 41, 51, 25, 52, and 33 yards this season. And even though the Broncos are good, Watson should be able to get a big play down the field.

Plus, Love is looking for him and making the targets count. Watson gives Love credit for sticking with things.

“I think that we see his resiliency all the time,” wide receiver Christian Watson said. “We know what he’s capable of doing. He puts us in a great position a lot of times, so we’re never going to hold anything against him.”

Watson has regained his speed after battling through many injuries, according to PackersWire.com.

“On Sunday, Watson hit 21.6 miles per hour — the 15th fastest speed by a ball-carrier in the NFL this season — on his [41-yard] touchdown [against the Bears],” Zack Kruse wrote.

LaFleur said the Packers know what they have in Watson.

“He's a dynamic player. We have to continue to find ways to get him the ball,” LaFleur said Sunday. “I'm just really proud of what happened a year ago versus the Chicago Bears and how he's responded and how he's worked to get into a spot now where you go out and see what he can do. I have a lot of love and respect for Christian Watson.”

After missing the first seven weeks of the season, recovering from a torn ACL in 2024, Watson has been rocking lately. He has 452 receiving yards and five touchdowns (tied for sixth in the NFL) since Week 8.

WR Jayden Reed will make an impactful play

He has been the forgotten man in some ways after missing much of the year with an injury. But when healthy, Reed is a dynamic playmaker.

And since the Broncos will likely try to contain Watson and stuff the run game, this is a game where Reed could get some key catches.

Love recognized the importance of having Reed back, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It was big time,” Jordan Love said about Reed’s return. “He made some big-time plays, and I think there’s still more out there we could’ve got him involved in. Yeah, he’s just a playmaker. He had a very clutch catch on that last drive, and he’s another threat the defense has to be aware of. We did some cool things, being able to get him on some arounds and some sweeps. But he’s just a playmaker. He makes plays when the ball comes his way.”

It's going to be a tight battle, but which team will win? Look for the Packers to find a way late. Prediction: Packers 20, Broncos 17.