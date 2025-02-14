Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a commanding lead in the latest MVP straw poll, surpassing Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic by a significant margin.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the poll, which closely mirrors the league’s official MVP voting, was conducted from Saturday to Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander secured 70 of the 100 first-place votes and was second on the remaining 30 ballots, amassing 910 of a possible 1,000 points. Jokic, a three-time MVP, collected the other 30 first-place votes, along with 69 second-place votes and one third-place vote, totaling 788 points.

Bontemps described Gilgeous-Alexander’s lead as “decisive” over Jokic, making the MVP race increasingly clear as the season progresses.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena.
Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander has been instrumental in leading the Thunder to the NBA’s best record at 44-10 heading into the All-Star break. Now in his seventh NBA season, he is averaging a career-high 32.5 points, along with 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. His efficiency has been notable, shooting 52.3% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc across 53 games played.

Jokic has also been dominant, averaging a triple-double with 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. He has maintained a highly efficient shooting percentage at 57.7% from the field and a career-best 45% from three-point range. The Nuggets currently hold a 36-19 record, positioning them third in the Western Conference standings.

Bontemps highlighted the unprecedented gap between Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, and the rest of the league in ESPN's 18 MVP straw polls since the 2016-17 season. The closest comparison came in the 2019-20 season when Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James claimed every first-place vote and all but two second-place selections.

That season, Antetokounmpo won his second consecutive MVP award, while James finished as the runner-up. No other player received a first-place vote, mirroring the current race between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic.

Additionally, Bontemps added that barring a “dramatic change” over the final two months of the season, the MVP race is likely to follow a similar outcome.