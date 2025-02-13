It was a special night for Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray who scored 55 points in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, 132-121. As the Nuggets are past the trade deadline, they are looking to make a huge playoff push led by Murray as the exciting performance garnered the attention of teammate Russell Westbrook.

In the electric outing, Murray made 20 of his whopping 36 attempts from the field, seven of 15 from beyond the arc, to get 55 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Westbrook posted on his X, formerly Twitter, account to share his reaction to Murra's big night, posting the number “55” with exclamation mark emojis.

So far this season, Murray has been averaging 21 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. Denver head coach Michael Malone spoke of Murray's approach in Wednesday night's game which led to the 55-point performance according to ESPN.

“He was just ultra-aggressive tonight,” Malone said. “As a coach, obviously watching one of your players have that type of game, just so proud of him and happy for him. He's been playing at a high level for us and tonight was his best game ever from a numbers standpoint.”

While Murray's performance was great, Jokic's outing was underrated logging another triple-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists which Malone made sure people didn't forget.

“Please, let's never take Nikola's greatness for granted,” Malone said. “We are witnessing history every single night, I don't take it for granted. He's incredible, and I really feel fortunate and blessed to have coached him for 10 years now.”

Nuggets' Jamal Murray credits performance to “competitive spirit”

Subsequently, being paired alongside his Nuggets MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic, Murray had some drive going into the game as on Feb. 10, the two teams in Denver and Portland faced off where he was ejected for trash talking. Murray would credit the performance to “competitive spirit.”

“It's just all competitive spirit,” Murray said via ESPN. “I came ready to play. Especially just being used to the playoffs and playing the same team over and over, and they know your plays and things get chippy and you have to see them again. So, I think just that kind of factor made me ready to go, I was truly prepared today.”

“It's just years of chemistry with those guys,” Murray continued. “They know me, I know them, and tonight was just them looking out for me. I know I shot the ball well, but I brought the ball up here just because I couldn't do it without them. That's why we're such a good team.”

Still, Murray's explosiveness was on display which was a positive sign since he had been dealing with a plethora of injuries this season. He would downplay the issues after the game where he and Jokic are the fourth duo in NBA history to have 55 points in the same season.

“I feel the same,” Murray said. “I've been the same person, same player, for years now, I came in ready to go today.”

Consequently, Denver is 36-19 which puts them third in the West as they now head into the All-Star break with a bunch of momentum.