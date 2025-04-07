OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time since the Dallas Mavericks’ shocking blockbuster trade, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faced Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers. In the first of a two-game set at the Paycom Center, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with zero free throws in a 126-99 blowout loss. Shai identified the differences in the Lakers’ approach, led by Doncic, who finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the changes he saw from a revamped Lakers team.

“With the adding of Luka [Doncic] and the subtract of AD [Anthony Davis], their attack becomes more perimeter and less interior, and that’s the difference in their attack,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “AD used to switch a lot, too. Defensively, they’ve always been good. But their attack offensively is more perimeter and spaced out as opposed to interior posting.”

From an individual standpoint, Gilgeous-Alexander saw the same talented player he faced during Doncic’s time with the Dallas Mavericks.

“Same guy. Really talented. Smart basketball player, will pick you apart if you let him,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “It didn’t feel like a different guy. It felt like the same Luka Doncic. Good basketball player.”

Doncic’s 30 points on 11-of-20 attempts, including 5-of-11 threes, led six Lakers players in double figures. He also added seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on no free-throw attempts in Thunder loss

After the loss, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said the Lakers outplayed his team for the majority of 48 minutes while Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with zero free-throw attempts for the first time this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the rare shortcoming during his media availability postgame.

“I don’t know. I didn’t get fouled and don’t think that necessarily needs to change. I don’t know how many I had tonight, but I felt good offensively,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t think we lost because I didn’t shoot free throws, and I’m all about trying to win. So, I don’t think that necessarily needs to change. We need to play defense for sure next game if we want to win.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when I asked about his zero free-throw attempts against the Lakers: “I don’t know. I didn’t get fouled and I don’t think that necessarily needs to change… I don’t think we lost because I didn’t shoot free throws… we need to play defense” pic.twitter.com/hF8cslxcjJ — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 26 points on 12-of-23 attempts, nine assists, three rebounds, one block, and one steal.

“We didn’t do anything to deserve a win tonight, and they’re a really good basketball team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said about Sunday’s loss. “When you don’t do the right things, and you’re playing a really good team, that’s what it looks like.”

After losing to the Rockets on Friday, the Thunder will look to avoid losing three straight in their rematch against the Lakers on Tuesday.