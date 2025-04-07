OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared a revealing take on why he finished with zero free-throw attempts in Sunday's 126-99 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. After head coach Mark Daigneault fired back at playoff narratives surrounding the Thunder and Lakers' two-game series in Oklahoma City's final home games of the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed why he didn't attempt a single free throw.

For the first time in 78 regular-season games, Gilgeous-Alexander didn't head to the charity stripe. Still, the league's so-called “free-throw merchant” wasn't surprised.

“I don’t know. I didn’t get fouled, and I don’t think that necessarily needs to change. I don't know how many I had tonight, but I felt good offensively,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I don’t think we lost because I didn’t shoot free throws, and I'm all about trying to win. So, I don't think that necessarily needs to change. We need to play defense for sure next game if we want to win.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when I asked about his zero free-throw attempts against the Lakers: “I don’t know. I didn’t get fouled and I don’t think that necessarily needs to change… I don’t think we lost because I didn’t shoot free throws… we need to play defense” pic.twitter.com/hF8cslxcjJ — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

After racing to a 22-point lead at halftime, connecting on 15 threes as Luka Doncic (22 points, 5-for-9) and shooter Austin Reaves (15 points, 3-for-5) combined for a whopping 37 first-half points, including 8-for-14 from deep, the Lakers cruised to a 25-point win. They tacked on seven more threes in the second half while shooting at a 54.8% clip from the floor.

“We didn't do anything to deserve a win tonight, and they're a really good basketball team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said about Sunday's loss. “When you don't do the right things, and you're playing a really good team, that's what it looks like.”

The Lakers finished 22-of-40 from deep. Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points on 12-of-23 attempts and nine assists.

Mark Daigneault addresses playoff narratives surrounding Thunder

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed the advantages of facing a potential playoff opponent in the Lakers before Sunday's matchup. After Daigneault highlighted where the Thunder faltered in Friday's loss to the Rockets, he downplayed the significance of his two-game series against the Lakers.

Daigneault believes it's a narrative that's overblown.

“I think schemes and holding schemes back, and all of that stuff, I think, gets a little overblown,” Daigneault said. “What’s important now and in the playoffs is fundamentals. You’re still going to have to guard the ball, they’re still going to have to guard the ball. You’re still going to have to rebound, they’re still going to have to rebound. You’re still going to have to space the floor, they’re still going to have to space the floor.”

Mark Daigneault on these 2 games against the Lakers and what a potential playoff series could look like: pic.twitter.com/Iukc4yp3Zl — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder and Lakers will run it back at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.