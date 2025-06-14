Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replicated a Jerry West performance in the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night.

In 40 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander dominated on the scoring front. He finished with a stat line of 35 points, three rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 12-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

As a result, the Thunder star guard achieved a performance the NBA hasn't witnessed in an NBA Finals game since West. They are the two lone players in league history to have 35 points but zero assists in the process, per StatMuse.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

It's a unique feat for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to achieve in the NBA Finals, having a performance the league hasn't seen in decades after Jerry West's efforts.

The Thunder were in a tough spot going into the fourth quarter, trailing 87-80. A loss would have had them go down 3-1 in the series, a situation they couldn't afford.

That is where Gilgeous-Alexander came in to save the day. He scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, providing nearly half of Oklahoma City's points in the last 12 minutes of the game. The team also locked in down the stretch, holding the Pacers to 17 points on cold shooting from the field.

Four players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams provided significant contributions with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 8-of-18 overall and a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe. Alex Caruso followed suit with 20 points and five steals, while Chet Holmgren provided 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to take a 3-2 series lead when they host the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET.