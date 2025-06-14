Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replicated a Jerry West performance in the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night.

In 40 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander dominated on the scoring front. He finished with a stat line of 35 points, three rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 12-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

As a result, the Thunder star guard achieved a performance the NBA hasn't witnessed in an NBA Finals game since West. They are the two lone players in league history to have 35 points but zero assists in the process, per StatMuse.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It's a unique feat for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to achieve in the NBA Finals, having a performance the league hasn't seen in decades after Jerry West's efforts.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrates with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) after he a basket by Giddy against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Paycom Center.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) react after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault directs players against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
The Thunder were in a tough spot going into the fourth quarter, trailing 87-80. A loss would have had them go down 3-1 in the series, a situation they couldn't afford.

That is where Gilgeous-Alexander came in to save the day. He scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, providing nearly half of Oklahoma City's points in the last 12 minutes of the game. The team also locked in down the stretch, holding the Pacers to 17 points on cold shooting from the field.

Four players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams provided significant contributions with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 8-of-18 overall and a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe. Alex Caruso followed suit with 20 points and five steals, while Chet Holmgren provided 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to take a 3-2 series lead when they host the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET.