New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman shifted attention back to Ryan McMahon when asked about available third basemen, offering a detailed assessment of the veteran infielder rather than addressing broader free-agency possibilities.

Cashman said he believed the Yankees “can unlock some things” with McMahon, praising his contributions during the club’s postseason run.

“Maybe we can unlock some things. I was excited he was one of the productive players in our postseason run this year on both sides of the ball and certainly makes our pitching staff better, especially when you have ground ball guys like Fried and Rodon and all those ground balls going to that side of the field,” Cashman said, as reported by Bryan Hoch on X, formerly Twitter. “So I think he was a good get. But are there areas to improve upon? Sure. And we look forward to seeing if we can.”

McMahon appeared in six postseason games for New York, batting .286 with four hits, one home run, one RBI, a .333 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage and .833 OPS, according to data from MLB. He also scored twice and posted a 0.60 walk-to-strikeout ratio. The Yankees were eliminated in the ALDS by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees acquired McMahon from the Colorado Rockies ahead of the trade deadline, sending pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz in return. McMahon, under contract at $16 million per year through 2027, was added to stabilize the position and improve the Yankees’ defense. His arrival coincided with New York’s additional trade for Amed Rosario, who was brought in from Washington.

There was some speculation in late October that the Yankees could explore moving him to create payroll space, though the club has not indicated such a move is likely.