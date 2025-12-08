The Chicago Bears are in the thick of the NFC North playoff hunt. Entering Week 14, they were the No. 1 seed and gearing up to take on the division rival Green Bay Packers. After a tough-fought loss that was sealed by a Caleb Williams interception, Chicago dropped all the way down to the No. 7 seed in the NFC Wild Card standings. Despite the defeat, Chicago is in a great position to snap a modest four-year playoff drought, primarily due to their turnover-forcing defense.

Yet, the Bears‘ defense remains incomplete with cornerback Kyler Gordon battling injuries throughout the season. Gordon‘s latest setback came during pregame warmups vs. Green Bay. His fluctuating availability has become a growing frustration for head coach Ben Johnson, who addressed the issue with reporters on Monday.

“It’s disappointing,” Johnson said via The Athletic's Dan Wiederer. “I wish I had a better feel for the individual. But with him being out as much as he has been, I haven’t really gotten to see him on the field and competing and get to know him like I’d like to at this point yet.”

Johnson further addressed Gordon's ailments and what the team is doing to make sure he returns to the field on a more consistent basis.

“I do know the biggest predictor of a soft-tissue injury is having a previous one, and he’s kind of in this rut right now that we’re not able to get out of. So we’re going to exhaust all of our resources in and outside of the building to make sure we’re addressing it and doing what we can to get him back and healthy again.”

Gordon signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension during the offseason. Since inking the new deal, Gordon has played in three games and totaled seven tackles and one fumble recovery.