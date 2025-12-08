The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't ready to wave goodbye to Mookie Betts just yet. Betts thanked Dodgers fans in a heartfelt way despite enduring an up-and-down 2025. But Dave Roberts handed Betts an early vote of confidence ahead of 2026.

By assuring Betts will remain as the shortstop.

The now three-time World Series winning manager confirmed via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic that Betts will man SS again. The move became rather expected considering the moments Betts flashed there. He even executed a Derek Jeter-like throw during Game 3 of the World Series that became pivotal.

Betts managed to win the Roberto Clemente Award during the 2025 season as part of his efforts to give back to the community. But again, he overcame some rigid hitting moments and slow starts at the bat to eventually win one more WS title.

What event Mookie Betts took part in ahead of Dodgers season?

Los Angeles will eventually open the 2026 MLB season as a back-to-back champ — a first in franchise history.

Betts, however, performed another set of swings…golf ones.

He took part in the Capital One MLB Open during Nov. 12-14; joining John Smoltz, Jimmy Rollins and Tarik Skubal. Betts eventually provided some commentary on the course towards the end of the tournament.

Betts has his L.A. future secured, which will lead into his seventh season with the franchise come spring training. But one of his heralded teammates remains on the trade block.

Teoscar Hernandez is the subject of trade rumblings during the offseason. Hernandez holds a $26.5 million salary for next season.