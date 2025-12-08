The James Colzie III era at Florida A&M is now over. The FAMU Athletics Department released a statement naming quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Henry Burris as the acting head football coach, implying that Colzie has been dismissed as the leader of the program. FAMU President Marvin Johnson addressed the staffing move in the statement.

“Excellence is the standard that extends across every aspect of our institution—from academics and research to athletics and community engagement,” she said. “As the nation's top public HBCU, we are committed to operational excellence in everything we do. Our football program and all Rattler sports are critical drivers of university pride, student recruitment, alumni engagement, and institutional momentum. Success on the field elevates our entire university, creates economic opportunity for our region, and inspires the next generation of Rattler scholars and leaders. This leadership transition reflects our commitment building on the proud legacy of FAMU athletics and its storied superstars, while transforming our programs to meet the demands of today's collegiate landscape—including competing in a dynamic recruiting environment shaped by NIL opportunities— and positioning FAMU at the championship level our community deserves.”

The change comes after Colzie finished the season with a disappointing 5-7 record, including a painful loss to Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic and a second straight loss to a previously winless Mississippi Valley State team. The final record and key rivalry losses sparked intense speculation about Colzie's future. He finished his tenure with the program 12-12, far from the Celebration Bowl trajectory that Willie Simmons had the program on before he departed to become the running back coach at Duke University.

The air apparent to the position is widely considered to be former Rattler great and current Albany State coach Quinn Gray.

Gray became the head coach of Albany State in 2022 and led the team to two SIAC Championship appearances, ultimately winning the conference title in November. The team also earned the top seed in NCAA Super Region Two in the Division II playoffs, advancing to the regional final with wins over Valdosta State and Benedict. This past weekend, Albany State concluded a historic 12-2 season with a 31-24 loss to Newberry. Following the regional final, star Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles already announced his entry into the transfer portal.

All attention in the HBCU football world is now focused on Florida A&M and how the search for the next leader of the program will unfold, particularly the potential for Gray to return home to lead the Rattlers.