The Oklahoma City Thunder proved why they are the best team in the league after defeating the Denver Nuggets 127-103, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he should be the MVP this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 40 points, which made it his third straight game where's scored 40 or more points. That alone put him in the conversation with Russell Westbrook as they're the only two players in franchise history to score 40-plus points in three straight games.

Surprisingly, Kevin Durant wasn't even able to accomplish that feat when he was on the Thunder with the type of scoring ability he's known to have in his career.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear this season, and he should be the frontrunner right now to win MVP ahead of Nikola Jokic, who didn't have his best game against the Thunder in their matchup. Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring at will, and he has his team at the top of the Western Conference.

There's a good chance that the Thunder could find themselves in the NBA Finals this year, and it wouldn't be a surprise with what they've been able to do. Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams has shown to be a solid No. 2 option for the Thunder when they need a bucket. Chet Holmgren was injured for most of the season, but is back and ready to contribute.

Their role players such as Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins have been solid contributors as well on both sides of the ball, and it could be safe to say they're one of the more well-rounded teams in the league.

The team will only go as far as Gilgeous-Alexander takes them, and if he continues to play at a high level for the rest of the season and into the playoffs, he could be finishing the year with some hardware.