Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook shared a special moment after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 125-93 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the West Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

Gilgeous-Alexander has featured as a star for the Thunder since he joined the team in the trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. He's developed himself into becoming one of the best players in the league as he brought Oklahoma City back into playoff contention.

On the other hand, Westbrook used to be the heart of the Thunder from 2008 to 2019, setting records left and right as their star point guard. He left the team after Oklahoma City traded him to the Houston Rockets, which has sent him on a journeyman path throughout the latter part of his career.

Nonetheless, Westbrook facing the first team that embraced him in the playoffs would certainly draw emotions from him. And after Game 7 came to an end, he and Gilgeous-Alexander shared a postgame hug as they drew laughs from one another.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Russell Westbrook's season is over with the Nuggets' season coming to a close. Despite this, he can be happy with the fact that his former team is back at the level he had them on when he represented the Thunder.

Five players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams had a solid display of 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and a steal. He shot 10-of-17 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown. Chet Holmgren came next with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Alex Caruso put up 11 points and three rebounds, while Isaiah Hartenstein provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

As a result, they advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016, when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were the team's best players. They now have the opportunity to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals, a stage they haven't returned to since 2012.

The Thunder will prepare for their next series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have had a strong playoff run of their own. Game 1 will take place on May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.